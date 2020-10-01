NEET 2020 result declaration on Oct 12: Report

New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) result will be declared on October 12, multiple media reports have claimed even though the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not confirmed any specific date.
NTA had conducted on Sunday September 13, 2020 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) at various centres across India.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released NEET UG Answer Key on September 26. It has asked candidates to raise objection if any till September 29.
As per the normal practice, NTA will now release the final answer key, and then the result.
Since the last date of raising objection was September 29, it is expected that NTA will release the final answer key in a day or two.
Though the NTA has not confirmed any date to declare NEET result, media reports citing the agency sources are claiming that it will be declared on October 12.
It is however most likely that NEET 2020 result could be declared earlier as the exam and other admission process have already been delayed because of Coronavirus Pandemic.
Meanwhile, after the release of NEET Answer Key, candidates are estimating their NEET Score and also analysing last year cut off of different colleges.
NEET is held for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
NEET 2020 score and rank are used for admission in various medical courses listed above.
