Universities, Colleges in Nepal allowed to conduct exams amid the Pandemic

Kathmandu: Nepal has allowed universities and colleges across the Himalayan country to conduct exams by ensuring social distancing and other safety measures enforced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a media report said on Thursday.
Addressing the media here earlier in the day, Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that the government also gave permission to vocational institutions to conduct training, but the number of participants should not exceed 25, The Himalayan Times reported.
• Jews blamed for Covid spread in US make bonfire of masks to protest
• Over 3.4K new Corona cases in Nepal, Kathmandu remains hotspot
• Response of Indian Muslims to Media Initiatives
Registrar of the Tribhuvan University Peshal Dahal told The Himalayan Times that it has already conducted Engineering and MPhil exams, and was preparing to hold other stalled examinations from mid-November.
He also said that the University would make an exception for those who cannot appear due to COVID-19.
In a statement, Deepak Sharma, spokesman for the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, said:
"If universities think physical appearance of students is viable, they can conduct exams requiring students to appear in exam centres, but if they think that they can conduct online examination, project based examination or open book examination, they can do that."
Nepal reported 3,439 new coronavirus, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic hit the Himalayan country earlier this year, taking the overall infection tally to 94,253, according to the Health Ministry.
Among the new cases reported on Wednesday, 1,684 were registered in the Kathmandu Valley alone. reports The Himalayan Times.
Currently, the number of total active cases in the country has reached 25,007.
The Health Ministry had earlier recommended a lockdown if and when the active cases cross the grim 25,000 mark.
Fifteen new fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 578.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech
Also Read
'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
Israel-China Relations on Upswing
Sinicization of Islam bringing stability in Xinjiang, must continue: Xi
Cultural Erasure and Destruction of Islamic Architecture in China
AMU team wins Judges Choice Award in NASA Space App Challenge
Gazi Abdullah's journey from orphanage to clearing KAS exam