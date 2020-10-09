Pune University releases Mock Test for Final Year students

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), popularly known as Pune University, has released on its official website unipune.ac.in Mock Test for the students who are appearing for the Final Year exam this year.
Pune University is conducting the Final Year exams in Online Mode due to Coronavirus Pandemic. The exams are normally held in Pen and Paper mode and in the months of April/May.
This year's exams were however postponed due to Coronavirus. The university then also decided, like other varsities in the country, to conduct the Final Year exams in Online Mode from October 12 onwards.
To give students an idea of the exam pattern, SPPU has released online Mock Test, Sample Exam Papers, on its website.
Students should note that Login ID and Password will remain same for Mock Test and Final exams. "This will be shared (to the students) on email and SMS.
Pune University Mock Test - Direct Link
The schedule for Mock Test is anytime between 3 pm – 6 pm on October 8.
Anytime between 10 am – 6 pm from 9th October 2020 to 11th October 2020.
Pune university final year students can also download Mobile Phone App to try the Mock Test. The link to download the Mock Test is given on the university website.
Along with the Mock Test, the university has also published a detailed instructions for the students regarding the Final Year Online Exam.
All questions are Multiple Choice Questions having single correct option.
Each question carry 1 marks.
Test duration – 60 mins.
Specially Abled Students are allowed 20 mins more for examination.
Attempt any 50 questions, Max marks for exam is 50.
Students can use their Mobile Phone, Desktop or Laptop computers for Mock Test as well as the Final Exam.
