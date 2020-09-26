MU Final Exams 2020: No Question Bank, but Sample Papers and Mock Test

MU Online Exam 2020: Mumbai University (MU) students appearing for the Final Year Exam 2020 to be conducted in Online Mode will be provided Sample Question papers, and not the Question Bank as promised by Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant earlier.
As per the latest update, Mumbai University has issued guidelines to all of its affiliated colleges to provide and upload on their website sample question papers based on MCQs.
“As instructed by the university, we have uploaded about five sample questions for students across courses to guide them about the way questions will appear during exams", RD National College Principal Neha Jagtiani told The Indian Express.
Neha Jagtiani also said that RD National College will run Mock Test so that students become familiar with the exam pattern.
"We will be conducting mock tests for our cluster of colleges on October 1 to give them a demo of the software that will be used to conduct the exams", Neha said.
Mumbai University and other universities in Maharashtra had cancelled all exams, including the final year exams, in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.
The universities, after discussion with the Governor and the state government, later decided to conduct the Final Year exams across the state in Online Mode. It will be Objective Type and contain MCQs - Multiple Choice Questions.
Mumbai University exams for regular final-year students are slated to be conducted between October 1 to 31, 2020.
Farmers across India erupt over Agri Bills
