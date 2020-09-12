JEE Main September 2020 result declared, Check list of toppers

JEE Main September 2020 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of JEE Main September 2020, two days after releasing the Answer Key.
As many as 24 students from different states have topped JEE Main September 2020 scoring a perfect 100% marks (Percentile).
Among the JEE Main September 2020 toppers as per the JEE Main Merit List, 08 are from Telangana, followed by 05 from Delhi, 04 from Rajasthan, 03 from Andhra Pradesh 02 from Haryana, and 01 each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Divyanshu Agarwal - Haryana
Harshvardhan Agarwal - Haryana
Swayam Shashank Chube- Maharashtra
Landa Jitendra - Andhra Pradesh
Gurkirat Singh -Delhi
Laksh Gupta -Delhi
Nishant Agarwal- Delhi
Nisarg Chadha - Gujarat
Akhil Agrawal- Rajasthan
Akhil Jain -- Rajasthan
Parth Dwivedi -- Rajasthan
R Muhender Raj- Rajasthan
Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy - Telangana
Deeti Yeshash Chandra - Telangana
Chukka Tanuja -- Telangana
Morreddigari Likhith Reddy -- Telangana
Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh - Telangana
Rongala Arun Siddardha - Telangana
Shiva Krishna Sagi -- Telangana
Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha – Telangana
Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar - Andhra Pradesh
Y S S Narasimha Naidu - Andhra Pradesh
Tushar Sethi - Delhi
Chirag Falor- Delhi
JEE Main was held from Septmber 1 to 6, 2020. The result is available on official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released on September 08, 2020 the Answer Key and Question Papers along with Response Sheet of candidates who appeared for the JEE Main September 2020.
JEE Main - Joint Entrance Exam conducted for admission in first year engineering is hel twice a year. While JEE Main I is conducted in January, JEE Main II is held in April. This year however JEE Main 2 was delayed and held in September because of Coronavirus pandemic.
JEE Main percentile is calculated based on the score of a candidate in JEE Main I and JEE Main II.
