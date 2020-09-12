170 students of Rahmani Program of Excellence crack JEE Main 2020

JEE Main 2020 Result: 170 students of Rahmani Program of Excellence, popularly known as Rahmani 30, have qualified the grueling Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 the result of which was declared Friday.
2020 result of Rahmani 30 is an improvement by 39 as compared to 2019 when 131 of its students had succeeded in the JEE Main held in April 2019.
Besides the remarkable number of students who cracked the coveted exam, Rehan Khan achieved the All India Rank (AIR) of 311 and General EWS rank of 36, whereas Mohammad Jabir achieved the category rank of 86 and Zishan Khatib bagged 344th rank.
Junaid, another student of Rahmani 30, scored 100 percentile in Physics.
A good number of these students will have a seat of their choice at one of the Institutes of National Importance.
Joint Entrance Examination, known as the JEE Main, is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year. Approximately ten lakh students participate in JEE Main held in India and abroad.
However, about eight lakh students participated in the September 2020 JEE Main which was delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Around 245,000 seats in public and private engineering colleges are available through this test. About 30,000 seats are considered premium belonging to the Institutes of National Importance (INI).
The INI category was established by an act of the Indian Parliament to identify and provide special funding to educational organizations vital for the continued success of Indian innovation. Successful students enjoy top-class education, most adequate research facilities, international research opportunities all at practically free or highly subsidized fee structures.
The NTA declared JEE Main result late in the evening Friday. As many as 24 students from different states of India scored 100 percentile and became topper.
Rahmani Program of Excellence under Rahmani Foundation has been successfully replacing educational hopelessness in the community with the courage to dream big all the while demonstrating its proven method of success.
Launched in 2009 on the pattern of Super 30 by Mohammad Wali Rahmani with the active support of Former Bihar DGP Abhyanand, Rahmani Foundation is running free coaching classes for poor students of the Muslim community.
Rahmani Program of Excellence was first launched in Patna, and later extended to the cities like Mumbai, Aurangabad, Hyderabad for poor students, and also in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for students of Non Resident Indians (NRI).
