MANUU among Top 25 Central Universities in India

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is the only language university, Indian or Foreign, to find a place in the Outlook-ICARE annual list of top-ranked central universities.
MANUU has been ranked 24th from among 25 shortlisted universities in the Outlook-ICARE 2020 ranking. MANUU had ranked 20th in the Outlook-ICARE 2019 ranking.
The Outlook-ICARE annual ranking is based on parameters such as academic and research excellence, industry interface and placement, infrastructure facility, governance and admissions, and diversity, outreach etc.
The UGC lists 54 central universities in India as of June 2020. As per the information available on University Grants Commission’s website there are 03 Sanskrit, 01 Hindi, and 01 English and Foreign language Central Universities in the Country. Outlook has released the ranking recently.
Prof. S M Rahmathullah, Vice Chancellor I/c, while congratulating the students, faculty and the larger MANUU fraternity, pointed out that this distinction increases their responsibility towards the institution and need to work harder to further improve the current position.
"MANUU has successfully imparted higher, technical and vocational education through Urdu medium. Success of MANUU has removed all apprehensions about the feasibility and work-ability of Indian language in providing higher education", Prof. Rahmatullah pointed out.
Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar I/c also expressed his satisfaction on University’s inclusion in top 25 Central Educational Institutions and said the Outlook Rranking is a testimony to the success of Urdu language as medium of instruction. He reminded that New Education Policy also lays emphasis in provision of education through mother tongue.
It is pertinent to mention here that the MANUU has been accredited an ‘A’ Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on continuous two occasions. Today, a number of MANUU alumni can be found working in various multi-National companies and in different government departments. It underlines the fact that Urdu-medium education is not a hinderence in finding employment and recognition.
