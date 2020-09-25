Over 56% voters in Bihar unhappy with Nitish, want new govt: Survey

Patna: Over 56 per cent voters in Bihar want to change the government when the state goes to the polls next month, as per the IANS C-Voter Bihar opinion poll survey.
As per the survey, as many as 56.7 per cent of voters are 'unhappy' with the government and want a change, while 29.8 per cent are 'angry' with the government, but don't want to change it.
Only 13.5 per cent voters said that they are not angry and do not want to change the government.
JDU fought the 2015 state elections in alliance with the RJD and the Congress and swept to power. Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister as the leader of the alliance, but later dumped the RJD and joined hands with the BJP to form government.
The sample size of the survey is 25,789 and the period of the survey is September 1 to September 25. The survey covers all 243 Assembly segments and the margin of error is +/- 3 per cent at state level and +/-5 per cent at regional level.
Election Commission of India Friday announced three phase election in Bihar starting from October 28. While elections for the 1st phase will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, elections for 2nd phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3 and 3rd phase poll on 78 Assembly seats on November 7, 2020.
The EC has also announced a number of measures in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. This included online filing of nomination papers and security amount deposit. (Read More Details Here.)
The EC has also announced longer polling time and special arrangement for the voters who are in quarantine.
