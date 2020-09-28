logo
Now on Sale: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7; Explore offers, buying options

Available in three colours - dark gray, silver and gold, Galaxy Tab A7 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage

Monday September 28, 2020 5:50 PM, IANS

Tab A7Gurugram: To cater to the growing demand for Tablets with bigger screens for online work and learning, Samsung on Monday launched an affordable Galaxy Tab A7 in India.

The LTE model of 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 is priced at Rs 21,999 while the Wi-Fi model will cost Rs 17,999.

Colour Options

Available in three colours - dark gray, silver and gold, it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with up to 1TB microSD card support.

"With the Galaxy Tab A7, we are once again redefining the mid-range tablet segment. The entertainment powerhouse is packed with a superfast processor, sleek design, large screen display and quad speakers", said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

"The new Galaxy Tab A7 is the perfect device for binge watching, gaming and online learning," he added.

Pre-booking offer

On pre-booking, consumers can get the keyboard cover at Rs 1,875 (original price Rs 4,499) and an additional cash back up to Rs 2,000 with ICICI credit and debit cards.

Galaxy Tab A7 sports a wide and immersive display and a large 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen with 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device is light to hold, has a compact form factor and is 7mm thin.

Galaxy Tab A7 Specification

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, Galaxy Tab A7 has a long-lasting battery of 7040mAh with adaptive fast charging.

The consumers will get a two-month subscription of YouTube Premium free with the device that can be pre-booked on Samsung.com, select retail stores and leading online portals.

"As the industry leader, Samsung has always been at the forefront of innovation, creating products and services that truly add value to the lives of our consumers, helping them stay ahead in an ever-evolving world," Babbar said.

