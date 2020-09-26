KCET 2020: KEA reopens link to upload documents

KEA UGCET 2020: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has reopened the link to to upload documents of the students who have cracked UGCET 2020 (KCET 2020) conducted for admission in first year engineering, medical and other professional courses.
In a latest notification KEA said, this is the last chance for the students to upload their documents. The last date is September 27, 2020.
The candidates, who are assigned ranks in CET 2020 and missed the schedule to upload the documents from 07-09-2020 to 23-09-2020, had been given another opportunity to upload the documents from 24-09-2020 to 27-09-2020, KEA said in a latest notification.
Candidates who have uploaded documents but failed to declare the same, are hereby informed to complete the process of uploading the declaration between 24-09-2020 to 27-09-2020, it added.
The candidates who have got spot ranks due to non-submission of 2nd PUC/12ths marks card/change in marks due to revaluation of Q.E. etc can also upload their documents on or before September 27, it said.
The candidates, who are assigned ranks in CET 2020 and missed the schedule to upload the documents from 07-09-2020 to 23-09-2020, had been given another opportunity to upload the documents from 24-09-2020 to 27-09-2020, KEA said in a latest notification.
Candidates who have uploaded documents but failed to declare the same, are hereby informed to complete the process of uploading the declaration between 24-09-2020 to 27-09-2020, it added.
The candidates who have got spot ranks due to non-submission of 2nd PUC/12ths marks card/change in marks due to revaluation of Q.E. etc can also upload their documents on or before September 27, it said.
"No further extension will be given to upload the documents for CET 2020", the KEA said, adding, "Schedule for the uploading the documents from 24.09.2020 to 01.10.2020 remains unchanged."
If a candidate has got ranks in multiple discipline, then he/she has to upload the documents as per his/her highest rank either in Engineering or Veterinary or Farm Science course.
"A candidate need not upload again for other ranks in other disciplines. The documents uploaded for the highest rank will be considered for all disciplines to which the candidate is eligible", KEA said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Farmers across India erupt over Agri Bills
Also Read
Modi govt's anti-farmer agenda started in 2016 from Bihar: Congress
Dates Out. Read How COVID is Affecting Bihar Polls!
Over 56% voters in Bihar unhappy with Nitish, want new govt: Survey
Present state of Electronic Media bears parallels with 'Nazi Germany': SC told
Sara, a 5th grader, wins '2020 Google Doodle' for spreading kindness
Tablighis not behind Covid-19 spread: Bombay HC Nagpur Bench
Sudarshan TV issued show cause notice for code violation: Centre to SC
Sudarshan TV cites NDTV's 'Hindu Terror...' show in its affidavit on 'UPSC Jihad'
'Divisive Agenda, Hatred for Muslims': SC not to lift stay on Sudarshan TV show
Time to Introspect Muslim Angle in ISRO Spy Case of 1994
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to Coronavirus
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' congratulates 4 timer Modi, after spotting in Time Magazine
Kashmiris today would rather be happy if ruled by China: Farooq Abdullah
'A Burning Issue': Erdogan again rakes Kashmir at UN General Assembly