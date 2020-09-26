logo
KCET 2020: KEA reopens link to upload documents

Saturday September 26, 2020 6:43 AM, ummid.com News Network

KEA UGCET 2020: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has reopened the link to to upload documents of the students who have cracked UGCET 2020 (KCET 2020) conducted for admission in first year engineering, medical and other professional courses.

In a latest notification KEA said, this is the last chance for the students to upload their documents. The last date is September 27, 2020.

Key Points to Note

The candidates, who are assigned ranks in CET 2020 and missed the schedule to upload the documents from 07-09-2020 to 23-09-2020, had been given another opportunity to upload the documents from 24-09-2020 to 27-09-2020, KEA said in a latest notification.

Candidates who have uploaded documents but failed to declare the same, are hereby informed to complete the process of uploading the declaration between 24-09-2020 to 27-09-2020, it added.

The candidates who have got spot ranks due to non-submission of 2nd PUC/12ths marks card/change in marks due to revaluation of Q.E. etc can also upload their documents on or before September 27, it said.

"No further extension will be given to upload the documents for CET 2020", the KEA said, adding, "Schedule for the uploading the documents from 24.09.2020 to 01.10.2020 remains unchanged."

Steps to upload documents

  1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
  2. Click on "UG CET - 2020" link under the "Admission" tab right on the top of home page.
  3. Click on the given link to upload your documents.

If a candidate has got ranks in multiple discipline, then he/she has to upload the documents as per his/her highest rank either in Engineering or Veterinary or Farm Science course.

"A candidate need not upload again for other ranks in other disciplines. The documents uploaded for the highest rank will be considered for all disciplines to which the candidate is eligible", KEA said.

