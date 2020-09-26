logo
AP EAMCET 2020 Response Sheet released, download now

The Preliminary Keys, also known as Answer Key, of both Engineering as well as Agriculture AP EAMCET 2020 have been released on the official website

Saturday September 26, 2020 5:58 PM, ummid.com News Network

AP EAMCET Answer Key

AP EAMCET 2020 Answer Keys: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released on EAMCET official website sche.ap.gov.in the Preliminary Keys, also known as Answer Key, of AP EAMCET 2020.

Direct Link to download AP EAMCET 2020 Response Sheet

1. Click here to go to official website: sche.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on the link box marked with AP EAMCET - 20.
3. Click on the link "Response Sheet".
4. Registration Number, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No, Date of Birth in the format dd/mm/yyyy.
5. Click on Get Key Details. Take a printout.

Candidates should note Objection format is also published. Objections if any can be raised in the prescribed format before the due date.

AP EAMCET 2019 Entrance Examination for Engineering was held on 17.09.2020 , 18.09.2020 , 21.09.2020 , 22.09.2020 and 23.09.2020. AP EAMCET 2019 Entrance Examination for Agriculture was held on 23.09.2020 , 24.09.2020 & 25.09.2020.

Timing of both the streams was from morning 09:00 to 12:00 pm and 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm.

In case a candidate finds any error in the answers, he or she can raise objections till September 28, 2020 in the presribed format.

Candidates should also note that the EAMCET final results would be declared once the Final Answer Keys are released on the official website.

