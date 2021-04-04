Maulana Wali Rahmani laid to rest with full state honours

Munger (Bihar): Syed Mohammad Wali Rahmani, renowned Islamic scholar and General Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) was laid to rest with full state honours in Munger on Sunday.
Maulana Wali Rahmani was tested positive for Covid-19 about a week after taking first shot of the Corona Vaccine. He succumbed to the deadly disease on Saturday April 3, 2021 at Paras Hospital in Patna.
His mortal remain was brought from Patna to Munger in an ambulance Sunday morning where a sea of humanity had gathered to attend the last rites and funeral of the departed leader.
The family had earlier announced that Maulana Wali Rahmani will be buried in his family cemetery at Munger which is the last resting place of his father Maulana Minnatullah Rahmani and grandfather Maulana Mohammad Ali Mungeri – both acclaimed clerics of their time.
The funeral of Maulana Wali Rahmani was planned at 11:00 am Sunday. However because of the huge crowd comprising people who had come from almost all districts of Bihar and other parts of the country it was delayed by about two hours.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Saturday announced state funeral for the Maulana who was Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Assembly from 1974 to 1994. Watch video:
Following the government’s order, district police officials accorded 21-gun salute to the departed leader before the burial as per the Islamic tradition.
After 21-gun salute, Maulana Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani led the Salat e Janaza – funeral prayers, of the Maulana at around 12:50 pm, according to Mohammad Yusuf Rahmani. The Maulana was later buried near the graves of his father and grand father.
The exact number of people who attended the funeral is difficult to estimate. However, eyewitnesses talking to ummid.com said there were thousands and thousands of people who thronged Munger to attend the last rites of their departed leader.
“It was a sea of humanity. There were countless people who were there with just one aim -to have a glimpse of the Maulana one last time”, the eyewitnesses said.
Besides leading All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), one of the largest organisations of Indian Muslims, Maulana Wali Rahmani, was Sajjada Nasheen of Khanqah e Rahamaniay, Munger and Ameer of Imarat e Shariah Patna, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Watch video:
The Khanqah claims more than 1.5 million Muslims from India and abroad have taken bay’ah - oath of allegiance, in the hands of Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani.
Along with representatives from almost all Muslim organisations, including Jamiat Ulema Hind, Jamiat Ahle Hadees, Jamaat Islami Hind and others, former Bihar DGP Abhyanand was also present among the mourners.
With Abhyanand, Maulana Wali Rahmani had established “Rahmani 30” mission. The mission was launched in 2009 on the lines of “Super 30” to train and prepare free of cost students from economically weaker sections of the society for completive exams like JEE Main, IIT JEE Advanced, NEET and entrance tests held for Chartered Accountant and other professional courses.
Meanwhile, condolences are pouring in from all across India and abroad even after more than 24 hours have passed when Maulana Rahmani breathed his last Saturday.
In his condolence message, President of Jamiat Ulema Hind Maulana Arshad Madani recalled the days when he and Maulana Rahmani both were studying at Darull Uloom Deoband.
“His talent and skill became known to the world even during his early life only. The way he led the Muslim Personal Law Board is exemplary. His death is a great loss for all of us, especially the board’s president Maulana Rabey Hasan Nadavi”, he said.
In his condolence message, President of Jamaat e Islami Hind, Syed Sadatullah Husaini said that the Indian Muslim community has suffered great loss as the Maulana had served the country in a wide range of fields.
“The Maulana will always be remembered for his courage and zeal in trying to solve the problems of the community in difficult and challenging circumstances.
“As General Secretary of the AIMPLB, he led numerous campaigns for protection of Shari'ah and opposed misleading propaganda by the media as well as the government’s interference in personal laws”, Husaini said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.