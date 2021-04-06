India reports 96,982 new Covid cases, Global count tops 131.6mn

New Delhi: India recorded 96,982 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,26,86,049 on Tuesday when the overall global Covid-19 caseload crossed 131.6 million mark.
India reported 96,982 new cases a day after daily count crossed one-lakh mark.
On Monday, India recorded 1,03,558 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally since the coronavirus outbreak.
Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily new cases.
The Central Government has rushed 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in view of the recent very large numbers of daily new Covid-19 cases and daily mortality being consistently reported by these States.
The active cases have now increased to 7,88,223 comprising 6.21 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.48 per cent.
The death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities. The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.30 per cent, the data stated.
A total of 25,02,31,269 samples tested for Covid up to April 5. Of these, 12,11,612 samples were tested on Monday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 131.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.85 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 131,696,594 and 2,859,357, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,777,338 and 555,403, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil follows in the second place with 13,013,601 cases and 332,752 fatalities.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,589,067), France (4,893,971), Russia (4,538,101), the UK (4,376,629), Italy (3,678,944), Turkey (3,529,601), Spain (3,311,325), Germany (2,903,036), Colombia (2,456,409), Poland (2,448,463), Argentina (2,407,159) and Mexico (2,250,458), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 204,147 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (165,101), the UK (127,106), Italy (111,326), Russia (99,049), France (97,005), Germany (77,070), Spain (75,783), Colombia (64,293), Iran (63,332), Argentina (56,471), Poland (55,005), Peru (53,138) and South Africa (52,995).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.