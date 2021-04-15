"2,00,739": India records biggest ever single-day Covid spike

New Delhi: India reported 2,00,739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike ever, taking the overall tally to 1,40,74,564, cases on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry data.
India's daily deaths due to Covid are also rising with 1,038 new deaths reported on Thursday, the second consecutive day with over thousand deaths. This took the overall death toll in the country to 1,73,123.
A total of 93,528 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,24,29,564 with a recovery rate of 88.31 per cent.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 13,84,549 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
So far, 26,20,03,415 samples have been tested in the country.
According to the government data, a total of 33,13,848 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 11,44,93,238.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 138 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.97 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 138,021,474 and 2,971,130, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,420,888 and 564,396, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India follows in the second place with 14,074,564 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,673,507), France (5,210,772), Russia (4,613,646), the UK (4,393,330), Turkey (4,025,557), Italy (3,809,193), Spain (3,387,022), Germany (3,067,697), Poland (2,621,116), Colombia (2,604,157), Argentina (2,585,801), Mexico (2,291,246) and Iran (2,143,794), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 361,884 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (210,812), India (172,085), the UK (127,407), Italy (115,557), Russia (102,275), France (99,936), Germany (79,234), Spain (76,756), Colombia (66,819), Iran (65,359), Poland (59,930), Argentina (58,542), Peru (55,812) and South Africa (53,498).
