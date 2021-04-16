India records over 2L new Covid cases for 2nd straight day

New Delhi: India reported 2,17,353 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike ever, taking the overall tally to 14,291,917 cases on Friday, according to the Health Ministry data.
This is the second consecutive day that the country has registered over 2 lakh cases. On Thursday, the number was 2,00,739.
Also in the last 24 hours, there were 1,185 new Covid-19 fatalities, the second consecutive day with over a thousand deaths.
This took the overall death toll in the country to 1,74,308.
Meanwhile, the daily active cases tally on Friday rose to 15,69,743.
A total of 1,18,302 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,25,47,866, with a recovery rate of 88.31 per cent.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 14,73,210 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
So far, 26,34,76,625 samples have been tested in the country.
According to the government data, a total of 27,30,359 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 11,72,23,509.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 138.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.98 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 138,827,781 and 2,984,236, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,495,164 and 565,283, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 14,291,917 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,746,681), France (5,248,853), Russia (4,622,464), the UK (4,396,008), Turkey (4,086,957), Italy (3,826,156), Spain (3,396,685), Germany (3,095,016), Poland (2,642,242), Argentina (2,629,156), Colombia (2,602,719), Mexico (2,295,435) and Iran (2,168,872), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 365,444 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (211,213), India (173,123), the UK (127,437), Italy (115,937), Russia (102,667), France (100,232), Germany (79,520), Spain (76,882), Colombia (67,199), Iran (65,680), Poland (60,612), Argentina (58,925), Peru (55,812) and South Africa (53,571).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.