Jada Pinkett Smith’s selfie in Hijab sets social media on fire

Dubai: American actress Jada Pinkett Smith selfie wearing Hijab on 1st day of Ramadan in Hijab has left her fans and social media users guessing.
The American actress and ‘Red Table Talk’ host took to her Instagram account on Tuesday that coincided with the beginning of the Holy month of fasting, where she shared two selfies wearing a light-coloured hijab, to her 10.7 million followers.
Pinkett Smith appeared to be in a hotel room with a view of the water behind her. However, she did not tag her location.
“I really think the color peach in the Middle East ... suits me,” she captioned the lovely sun-kissed photo of her in Hijab.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)
A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)
Pinkett Smith and her family, including husband Will Smith, are no strangers to the Middle East, including the UAE.
Soon fans rushed to comment and share how much they love the look. They also praised the star for embracing Muslim culture – the photos being shared on the day when French lawmakers voted for banning the Hijab.
"Salaam, you look phenomenal. Queen, thank you for showing the world that you and Will got love for us. We really appreciate it. Sometimes we are made to feel that the world is against us. Queens like you show the world there is nothing to fear and contrary to certain beliefs, we don't hate the world or non-Muslims. I actually welcome, embrace and love all people. Thank you Queen," a fan continued.
Celebs were also not left behind. From singer Tamar Braxton to actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas all approved the lovely photos.
"Love it," singer Tamar Braxton said.
"Beautiful," Priyanka Chopra added.
This is not the only instance when Jada wore the Hijab and shared the pics. On Friday, she shared several photos sporting orange hijab giving credit to photographer Jas Davis.
"When you are in the Middle East watching @willsmith on his sunrise run in my non glamour glory and the talented @jas wants to capture it," she captioned the post.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.