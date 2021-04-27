How to Choose the Best Insurance for Your Bike

Two-wheeler owners must own insurance for their vehicle. There are many insurance companies and several policies to choose from. One can either directly get in touch with the top insurance companies or check for the best insurance policies online. It is always good to be proactive and do a little bit of research to get the best for your vehicle and to avoid being cheated.
● The claim settlement ratio indicates the performance of the insurance company. Go through this before choosing an insurance provider
● Choose a reputed insurance company
● Understand the requirements of the vehicle and decide on the type of insurance
● Do not look for cheaper premiums since they will not have enough coverage
● Choose a policy with a premium rate that is easy to pay. This will be decided based on the age of the car and the vehicle owner, use of the vehicle, risk factors, etc.
● To maintain cashless service, make sure you buy insurance from an insurance company that has cashless network garages. Consider all the add-on covers and discounts offered by the insurance company
● Compare insurance policies online
● Read reviews online about the insurance company and the service
● While buying new insurance one must carefully enter the required personal details. Failing to do so would make the insurance provider think you are committing fraud and may not avail an insurance cover
● Make sure you have done enough research about all the available policies and plans offered. While approaching an insurer, make them aware that you are clear about what you want to avoid buying an expensive policy
● Insured Declared Value (IDV) is the maximum sum insured offered by the insurance provider. In case of total loss/theft of the vehicle, the insured will receive an amount. Remember to set the right IDV
● During a policy tenure, if the insured does not raise a claim, they are eligible for a No Claim Bonus discount. One must remember to take make use of the discount while renewing the policy
● Keep track of when the policy expires and when the renewal date is. Promptly renew the policy to avoid a policy lapse
● Read the terms and conditions while buying bike insurance. Be aware of all the inclusions and exclusions of the policy before signing the papers
Insurance is mandatory for all vehicles and one can find it hard to decide on the right insurance plan. One must be very cautious while buying insurance policies and must remember to get the right policy with all the coverage requirements of the vehicle. Compare policies, discounts, ask around and read reviews before deciding.
