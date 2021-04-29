Sr IAS officer, Nawabganj MLA latest Covid victims in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Senior IAS officer and Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh IAS Association, Deepak Trivedi and Nawabganj MLA Kesar Singh Gangwar have become the latest victim of Coronavirus Disease, as per the latest update on Uttar Pardesh Covid situation.
IAS Deepak Trivedi has been hospitalized since the past several days after testing positive for the virus.
Trivedi was posted as the chairman of the Board of Revenue and had been elected as president of the UP IAS Association in March last year.
A 1985 batch IAS officer, Deepak Trivedi was a popular officer, known for his amiable nature.
On the other hand Nawabganj MLA, Kesar Singh Gangwar, 64, succumbed to the virus at a Noida hospital. He is the third legislator to succumb to Covid in a week.
Singh was with BSP before being expelled by party chief Mayawati in 2016 on charges of anti-party activity. He later joined BJP and won from Nawabganj seat in the 2017 Assembly elections.
Kesar Singh's son Vishal took to social media to express his anger over the circumstances that led to his father's death.
After testing positive on April 18, Kesar Singh was first taken to Ram Murti Medical College, Bareilly, where his condition worsened.
Earlier, Lucknow (West) legislator Suresh Srivastava and Auraiyya MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar had lost the battle against Covid.
On April 20, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Hanuman Mishra succumbed to Covid. He was the third minister in Uttar Pradesh to succumb to Covid.
Last year, two UP ministers, Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun - MLAs from Naugawan Sadat and Ghatampur respectively - had died of Covid complications.
