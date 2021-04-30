"3,86,452 New Cases and 3,498 Deaths": India Covid-19 Update Friday

New Delhi: India witnessed highest spike of 3,86,452 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 3,498 fatalities due to virus infection in the last 24 hours, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
It was the ninth day in a row when India recorded more than 3 lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past three days. On Thursday India witnessed 3,645 deaths, highest fatalities in a day.
India's tally of total Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,87,62,976, the highest since the pandemic started in 2019, with 31,70,228 active cases and the total death toll stands at 2,08,330, according to the health ministry data.
The ministry said that 2,97,540 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 1,53,84,418.
The health ministry said that a total of 15,22,45,179 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.
Maharashtra reported a record high of 66,159 new Covid-19 cases followed by Kerala with 38,607 fresh cases and Uttar Pradesh 35,156.
Delhi recorded 395 Covid-19 deaths and around 24,235 cases with positivity rate of 32.82 per cent. Karnataka reported a new all-time record with 39,047 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 28,63,92,086 samples tested up to April 29, 2021 for Covid-19 of these 19,20,107 samples were tested on Thursday.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 150.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.16 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 150,102,206 and 3,161,637, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,283,801 and 575,070, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 18,762,976 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,590,678), France (5,653,533), Turkey (4,788,700), Russia (4,742,142), the UK (4,429,849), Italy (4,009,208), Spain (3,514,942), Germany (3,376,918), Argentina (2,954,943), Colombia (2,841,934), Poland (2,785,353), Iran (2,479,805) and Mexico (2,340,934), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 401,186 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (216,447), India (208,330), the UK (127,759), Italy (120,544), Russia (107,902), France (104,385), Germany (82,657), Spain (78,080), Colombia (73,230), Iran (71,351), Poland (67,073), Argentina (63,508), Peru (60,742) and South Africa (54,331).
