FYJC Mock Demo Registration 2021 starts

FYJC Admission 2021: School Education and Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra has started through its official website 11thadmission.org.in “FYJC Mock Demo Registration” from today for the students willing to participate in Online Admission Process for 11th Class in the year 2021-22.
FYJC Mock Demo Registration has started from today i.e. Sunday August 1, 2021. Last date for mock registration is August 7, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select your region i.e. Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati or Nagpur
3. Click on Student Registration
4. Follow the instruction and fill the form
Mock demo registration is done to make students familiar with the admission process.
“Mock demo registration facility will be provided to students so that they become familiar with the website and admission process - from August 1 to 7, 2021”, the Education Department said.
“Students should note that data filled during MOCK DEMO will be erased and cleared on August 8, 2021. The actual student registration and form filling will begin from August 9, 2021 onwards”, the department said.
“Students have to register and fill new form again at actual registration as per the announced schedule”, it said.
Students should note that actual FYJC registration will start from August 9, 2021 with FYJC Part 1 form filling.
Students should note that FYJC Part One involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges.
Maharashtra conducts FYJC Centralised Online Admission Process in six cities that include Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati.
