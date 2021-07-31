FYJC Admission 2021-22 schedule for Mumbai, Pune, other cities released

FYJC Admission 2021-22: School Education and Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra has released the schedule for First Year Junior College (FYJC) Std. 11th Centralised Online Admission Process 2021-22 on its official website “11thadmission.org.in”.
Maharashtra conducts FYJC Centralised Online Admission Process in six cities that include Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati.
As per the “FYJC Admission Schedule 2021” released on the department’s website, the process will begin with registration by Higher Secondary Schools and Junior Colleges and filling their details and available seats from Sunday August 01, 2021.
FYJC Part 1 form filling by student will start from Monday August 9, 2021. Students should note FYJC Part One involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges. Following steps are involved while student registration that will start on August 9, 2021:
1. Student registration, generation of Login ID and Password
2. Online submission of Application form Part-1 using newly generated Login ID and Password.
3. Payment and locking of form.
4. Verification of form, selection of school/Guidance centre for verification
To make students familiar with admission process students can participate in Mock demo registration that will start on Sunday August 1, 2021.
“Mock demo registration facility will be provided to students so that they become familiar with the website and admission process - from August 1 to 7, 2021”, the Education Department said.
“Students should note that data filled during MOCK DEMO will be erased and cleared on August 8, 2021. The actual student registration and form filling will begin from August 9, 2021 onwards”, the department said.
“Students have to register and fill new form again at actual registration as per the announced schedule”, it said.
Students should also note that the Government of Maharashtra has decided to conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for FYJC Class 11 admission this year.
The CET is conducted this year since Class 10 exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. Class 10 result this year was prepared based on internal assessment and declared on July 16, 2021.
As per the government notification, FYJC CET to be conducted in offline mode on August 21, 2021, is optional. However, priority will be given in the 11th admission to the students who have passed and scored well in FYJC CET.
The department has not yet released the date of release of FYJC Merit List and round wise schedule.
For more details on FYJC admission notification 2021, students in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur can access the official website "11thadmission.org.in".
