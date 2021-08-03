MAH 12th HSC Result 2021 announced; 6,542 colleges register 100% score

Maharashtra 12th Result 2021 Declared: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of the Higher Secondary School (HSC) Class 12th board exams scheduled in the month of March today.
The Maharashtra state has recorded a pass percentage of 99.63% - a jump of about 9% as compared to last year when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 90.66%.
Science stream has registered the highst pass percentage of 99.55. The pass percentage in Commerce stream is 99.91% whereas that of Art stream is 99.83% and HSC Vocational pass percentage is 86.07%.
Pune and Mumbai divisions emerged as Toppers with 99.75 per cent and 99.79 per cent marks respectively. The Aurangabad Division scored a pass percentage of 99.34, Nagpur 99.62%, Kolhapur 99.67%, Amravati 99.37%, Nashik 99.61% and Latur 99.65%.
Maharashtra board has not released the Merit List and toppers details. But it said as many as 46 students from different junior colleges of the state have bagged 100% marks i.e. they have scored cent per cent marks becoming 2021 toppers.
Students wrote exams for 160 subjects. Of them 70 subjects had 100 percent results. As many as 46 students bagged 100% marks and emerged toppers. There are also 12 students who scored the minimum passing marks 35%.
As many as 6,542 colleges of the state have registered 100% result.
The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result of Science, Arts and Commerce all three streams have been declared today. The result will be available for students from 04:00 pm, the Maharashtra board headquartered in Mumbai and Pune said. [Read Live Result Updates here.]
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on "HSC Examination Result March 2021".
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
Maharashtra 12th results are also available on some other websites including the board's mirror sites like result.mkcl.org. The other websites where the Maharashtra HSC 2020 results can be accessed are mh-hsc.ac.in and msbshse.ac.in.
