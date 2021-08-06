NEET UG (2021) – Last date of application extended till Aug 10

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended till August 10, 2021 the last date to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET UG 2021].
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier started receiving from July 13, 2021 through its official website neet.nta.nic.in Online Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET UG 2021].
The last of registration for NEET 2021 was originally fixed as August 6. It has however been extended till August 10, 2021 up to 09:50 pm, the NTA said.
“The last date of payment of fees is August 10, 2021 up to 11:50 pm”, the NTA said.
The NTA further said, the correction window will open on August 11 and candidates will be allowed to make correction till August 14, 2021 till 02:00 pm.
Candidates who have appeared for Class 12/Plus Two exams and are willing to appear for NEET 2021 should also note that the exam will be held on September 12, 2021.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) is conducted for admission to First Year MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and other Medical Courses by National Testing Agency (NTA).
The NTA has not yet announced the date to release NEET 2021 Admit Card. NEET admit card, also called as Hall Ticket, however is published at least 15 days before the exam.
NEET is normally held in the month of May and the result is declared in June. This year however the entrance exam, first re-scheduled on August 1, 2021, is further delayed because of Covid-19.
Candidates should that NEET 2021 will be held across India in pen and paper mode only. For NEET Syllabus, exam centre details and important dates, candidates should regularly visit this page as well as NEET official website.
