NEET UG 2021 Registration Starts Today - Direct Link

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET UG 2021]: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to start from today i.e. Tuesday July 13, 2021 through its official website neet.nta.nic.in Online Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET UG 2021].
Candidates should note that the official website for NEET 2021 is live and running. Registration window along with detailed Information Brochure and other important details relating to the medical entrance exam will be made available at 05:00 pm today.
1. Click here to go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Fill Application Form" on the home page.
3. Read the instructions carefully, click on the Checkbox given below the new page and click to proceed.
4. Carefully fill up the form and proceed and pay the fee through Online Mode.
Candidates should note Registration will start today at 05:00 pm as per the announcement made by the Union Education Minister Monday.
Candidates who have appeared for Class 12/Plus Two exams and are willing to appear for NEET 2021 should also note that the exam will be held on September 12, 2021.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) is conducted for admission to First Year MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and other Medical Courses by National Testing Agency (NTA).
The NTA has not yet announced the date to release NEET 2021 Admit Card. NEET admit card, also called as Hall Ticket, however is published at least 15 days before the exam.
NEET is normally held in the month of May and the result is declared in June. This year however the entrance exam, first re-scheduled on August 1, 2021, is further delayed because of Covid-19.
Candidates should that NEET 2021 will be held across India in pen and paper mode only. For NEET Syllabus, exam centre details and important dates, candidates should regularly visit this page as well as NEET official website.
