WBJEE (2021) result declared on wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released on its official websitewbjeeb.nic.in the result and Final Answer Key of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2021.
WBJEE 2021 result is released today i.e. Friday August 06, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on the tab marked as “Admit Card, OMR Image, Recorded Response, Rank Card”
3. Select one of the two options – Through Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.
4. Sign-in using the details as per your selection.
5. Follow the instructions to proceed.
6. Check the Rank card and WBJEE result
Candidates should note that the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has also released OMR Sheet and candidates’ response on the official website.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had conducted on July 17, 2021 WBJEE in offline mode. Online application for the exam was started on February 23. The last date of application was March 23.
Close to 1 lakh students had appeared for the exam held following strict Covid-19 norms.
WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.
WBJEE counselling will also start soon. Full counselling schedule can be checked on the website.
