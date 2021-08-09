Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is set to declare on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) 2021, also known as Pre University and Class 10 exams, today i.e. Monday August 09, 2021.
Karnataka SSLC 2021 result will be declared today at 03:30 pm, it is officially confirmed by the Ministry of Education.
Karnataka SSLC 10th Pre University Exam results are also accessible on kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.
Along with the result, 10th Merit List and toppers details, overall pass percentage, district and school wise results will also be published today.
Amid Covid fears, the KSEEB was forced to conduct SSLC examinations in absence of 'proper assessment' as the state had decided to promote class 9 students in 2019-20 to class 10 without holding examinations after the sudden outbreak of Covid in March 2020.
In absence of proper yardstick to assess the students, the KSEEB opted to conduct this year's examinations differently from the regular offline exams.
This time, all SSLC/class 10 students answered Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on Optical mark recognition or Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet and wrote the exams in two days - July 19 was reserved for core subjects (Maths, Science and Social science) and on July 22 examinations for language subjects were held.
A total of 8.76 lakh students had appeared for the examinations. The exams were held only on two days (July 19 and 22) due to the pandemic.
The KSEEB had released the Answer Keys for SSLC exams on July 23. This was for the second consecutive year that the KSEEB conducted the SSLC examinations after the Covid outbreak in March last year. However, for the first time the examinations were reduced from six days to two days with students writing one paper for three subjects each day.
In 2020, the Class 10 exam result was announced on August 10 and the overall pass percentage recorded in the state was 71.80 per cent, which is nearly a two per cent drop from 2019.
Six students have scored 100% marks i.e. 625 out of the total 625 marks, and became SSLC topper 2020.
The six toppers in 2020 were Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde of Sirsi, Chirayu of Bengaluru, Nikhilesh Murali of Bengaluru, Dheeraj Reddy MP of Mandya, Anush of Dakshina Kannada and Tanmayi of Chikkamagaluru.
