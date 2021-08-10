logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

DTE MP Diploma Admission 2021: Registration starts on dte.mponline.gov.in

DTE Madhya Pradesh has started Admission Counselling with Online Registration for the academic year 2021-22 from today i.e. Tuesday August 10, 2021

Tuesday August 10, 2021 3:21 PM, ummid.com News Network

DTE MP Diploma Admission 2021

DTE MP Diploma Admission 2021: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh has started through its official website dte.mponline.gov.in First Round of Admission Counselling for Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy and Hotel Management courses available after 10th and 12th board exams.

Candidates should note that DTE Madhya Pradesh has started Admission Counselling with Online Registration for the academic year 2021-22 from today i.e. Tuesday August 10, 2021.

DTE Madhya Pradesh started First Round of admission counselling for Engineering, Pharmacy and other courses including:

  1. Diploma under Dr BABA Saheb Ambedkar Scheme (Exclusively for SC Candidate)
  2. Diploma under Eklavya Scheme (Exclusively for ST Candidate)
  3. Diploma in Engineering (TFW AND GENERAL POOL FIRST ROUND based on 10th score)
  4. Diploma Non-PPT Courses (based on 12th score)
  5. Admission in B Pharmacy and D Pharmacy ( B Pharm and D Pharm) based on 12th score
  6. Pharm D (based on 12th score)
  7. Bachelor of Hotel Management (based on 12th score)

Steps for DTE MP Registration

  1. Click here to go to the official website: dte.mponline.gov.in
  2. Click on “Select Course for Counselling”
  3. After selecting the course, click on “Apply for Counselling”
  4. Click on the given link under the Registration.
  5. Fill the online form, and pay the application fees to complete the registration process

DTE MP Registration 2021 – Key Dates

  1. Online Registration start date : August 10, 2021
  2. Last date of application: August 24, 2021 up to 05:00 pm
  3. Choice filling: August 16 to 28, 2021 up to 11:45 pm
  4. Edit Registration: August 25 to 26, 2021 up to 05:00 pm
  5. Edit and Re-choice filling: August 27 to 28, 2021 up to 11:45 pm
  6. Common Merit List: August 29, 2021
  7. Allotment Letter Print date:  September 3 to 10, 2021 up to 05:00 pm

Candidates who did not get admission in DTE MP First Round of Counselling 2021 can participate in the Round 2 of counselling which will start on September 11, 2021.

DTE Madhya Pradesh conducts counselling for admission in First Year Engineering (Polytechnic) that includes Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computers, Electrical and other Engineering courses besides Pharmacy courses including B Pharmacy, D Pharmacy and Pharm D.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo