DTE MP Diploma Admission 2021: Registration starts on dte.mponline.gov.in

DTE MP Diploma Admission 2021: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh has started through its official website dte.mponline.gov.in First Round of Admission Counselling for Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy and Hotel Management courses available after 10th and 12th board exams.
Candidates should note that DTE Madhya Pradesh has started Admission Counselling with Online Registration for the academic year 2021-22 from today i.e. Tuesday August 10, 2021.
DTE Madhya Pradesh started First Round of admission counselling for Engineering, Pharmacy and other courses including:
Candidates who did not get admission in DTE MP First Round of Counselling 2021 can participate in the Round 2 of counselling which will start on September 11, 2021.
DTE Madhya Pradesh conducts counselling for admission in First Year Engineering (Polytechnic) that includes Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computers, Electrical and other Engineering courses besides Pharmacy courses including B Pharmacy, D Pharmacy and Pharm D.
