FYJC CET stand cancelled: Bombay HC

FYJC CET Cancelled: The Bombay High Court Tuesday cancelled FYJC Common Entrance Test (CET) scheduled to be conducted for admission in Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC) later this month.
The Maharashtra government had decided to conduct FYJC CET on Aug 21, 2021 in offline mode after Class 10 board exam was cancelled. As per the government's decision the CET was optional. The government however said priority in Class 11 admission will be given to students who would appear in the CET.
While cancelling the FYJC CET, Bombay High Court said conducting the exam would be a "gross injustice" and a threat to the lives of students, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court had directed the state government to start Class 11 admissions considering students' Class 10 marks and internal assessments, and complete the admission process within six weeks.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had started online registration for the CET on July 26. More than 11 lakh students from different districts of the state had applied for the test before the last date.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Sports and Education Department has started Online Admission Process for FYJC in six cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Aurangabad and Nagpur. Admission process started with Mock Registration on August 1.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.