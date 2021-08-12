TS EAMCET 2021 Answer Key, OMR Sheet, Question Papers Released

TS EAMCET 2021 Answer Key: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released on its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Answer Key (Preliminary), Question Paper and Response Sheet of the candidates who have appeared for TS EAMCET 2021.
1. Go to TSEAMCET official website by clicking here: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Eamcet Key Objections, Download Response Sheet or Question Papers & Preliminary Keys" as per your need.
3. Loging using user name and password if asked
4. Download answer key and select suitable option to raise objection.
1. Go to TSEAMCET official website by clicking here: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Eamcet Key Objections, Download Response Sheet or Question Papers & Preliminary Keys" as per your need.
3. Loging using user name and password if asked
4. Download answer key and select suitable option to raise objection.
The last date to raise objection if any is August 14, 2021, TSCHE said.
"The last date for submission of objections (if any) on the preliminary key for TS EAMCET-2021 (Engineering Stream) is 14.08.2021 till 5:00 pm", TSCHE said in an official notification.
TS EAMCET Engineering for admission into engineering courses was conducted on August 4, 5 and 6. TS EAMCET Agriculture was held on August 9 and 10, 2021.
TS EAMCET 2021 Answer Key and Question Papers are published on the official website datewise. Candidates need to select dates as per their desire.
TS EAMCET result will be declared on or before August 25, 2021.
The candidates who will secure qualifying marks in the exam and candidates belonging to the SC/ST communities for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75 per cent weightage to the marks secured in EAMCET 2021 and 25 per cent weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry of the qualifying examination.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.