Iran registers over 39K new Covid cases; 4,359,385 in total

Tehran: Iran on Friday reported 39,119 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 4,359,385.
The pandemic has so far claimed 96,742 lives in Iran, up by 527 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said, Xinhua reported.
A total of 3,674,529 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,154 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.
By Friday, 14,445,642 people have received first dose of coronavirus vaccines in the country, with 3,610,775 taking both doses.
Iranian health authorities are considering the re-imposition of stricter restrictions amidst the spread of Delta variant of Covid-19 in the country as the number of infections have been in alarming point in most parts of Iran over the past month.
Iran reported the first cases of the disease in February 2020.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 206 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.34 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.61 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 206,196,367, 4,344,715 and 4,610,658,306 , respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 36,592,398 and 621,005, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,117,826 cases.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,319,000), France (6,471,262), Russia (6,468,890), the UK (6,241,443), Turkey (6,039,827), Argentina (5,074,725), Colombia (4,860,622), Spain (4,693,540), Italy (4,427,827), Iran (4,359,385), Germany (3,819,876), Indonesia (3,804,943) and Mexico (3,068,329), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 567,862 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (430,254), Mexico (247,414), Peru (197,279), Russia (165,996), the UK (131,116), Italy (128,379), Colombia (123,221), Indonesia (115,096), France (112,705) and Argentina (108,815).
