“Please spare him”: Muslim girl pleads as father beaten in Kanpur - Watch

Kanpur: A 45-year-old Muslim man is beaten and forced to chant Hindu religious slogans in front of the police even as his little daughter begged for mercy in Barra Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh, a viral video showed.
The incident took place on Wednesday soon after right wing extremist group Bajrang Dal called a meeting in the vicinity. The group accused that the Muslims in the area were trying to convert a Hindu woman to Islam.
"I was driving my e-rickshaw around 3 pm when the accused started abusing and assaulting me and threatening to kill me and my family. I got saved because of the police," the man, who is an e-rickshaw driver, said in his complaint, according to NDTV.
The man is a relative of a Muslim family in the locality that is involved in a legal dispute with their Hindu neighbors. The two families filed cases against each other at the local police station, a statement issued by Kanpur police in July said.
Meanwhile, the Kanpur police said they have filed a case of rioting against a local who runs a marriage band, his son and around 10 unknown people, based on a compliant by the assaulted man.
"We have seen the video of a man being assaulted. Based on a complaint by the victim, we have filed an FIR and we are carrying out the legal process," Raveena Tyagi, a senior police official in Kanpur said.
The incident took place four days after right-wing Hindu extermists raised provocative slogans threatening to kill Muslims in a rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
