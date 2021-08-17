Mullah Abdul Ghani on his way to Afghanistan

[Afghan president designate Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a file photo.]
Kabul: Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar is on his way to Kandahar from where he will travel to Kabul, local journalists reported Tuesday.
Journalists in Kabul said Mullah Abdul Ghani, accompanied by senior Taliban leaders, has left Doha, Qatar for Kandahar by a special plane.
"From Kandhar they will travel to Kabul", journalists said though Taliban are yet to officially confirm the latest development.
Local news agencies have also confirmed that Mullah Abdul Ghani will reach Kandahar any time Tuesday.
"Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political office in Qatar, is scheduled to visit Kandahar today", Shamshad News, Afghanistan Based Radio and Television, said in a Twitter post.
"Now, he is at Qatar Airport", it added.
Mullah Abdul Ghani was declared the new president of Afghanistan Sunday soon after the ousted president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country, reportedly with four cars and a helicopter full of cash.
Mullah Abdul Ghani along with other Taliban leaders camped in Doha to discuss the new government formation in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
News agency Associated Press citing an anonymous official had earlier reported that senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is in Kabul negotiating government formation with local political leadership, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country’s negotiating council.
The official says the talks are aimed at bringing other non-Taliban leaders into a government that Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said will be an “inclusive Afghan government”.
Meanwhile, Taliban on Tuesday urged the Afghan government employees - including doctors, nurses, teachers and female employees, to return to work in an effort to bring back normalcy in the capital city.
Declaring a general amnesty, the Taliban urged all to restart their normal lives with confidence, reports Xinhua news agency.
Earlier, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that the situation in Kabul was completely under control and law and order returned to the city.
Independent sources have also confirmed that the situation is fast coming to normal in Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan, though uneasy calm still prevailed in some parts.
In a sign of normalcy, Kabul international airport, which is under the control of US and other foreign forces, has also begun operations. Sources citing the US forces said the tarmac that was occupied by Afghans fleeing the country, has now been cleared and flight operation has been resumed.
After resumption of flight operation, Indian Air Force plane evacuated more than 170 people from Kabul, including India’s ambassador to Afghanistan and other staff members.
