TS EAMCET 2021 result declared, check here

TS EAMCET 2021 Result: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared on its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in the result of the candidates who have appeared for TS EAMCET 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on TS EAMCET 2021 Result.
3. Enter User ID and Password if asked.
4. Click on submit button to check your result and rank.
1. Click here to go to the official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on TS EAMCET 2021 Result.
3. Enter User ID and Password if asked.
4. Click on submit button to check your result and rank.
Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) had released the Answer Key (Preliminary), Question Paper and Response Sheet of the candidates on August 12, 2021.
TS EAMCET Engineering for admission in Eengineering courses was conducted on August 4, 5 and 6 whereas TS EAMCET Agriculture was held on August 9 and 10, 2021.
TS EAMCET 2021 Answer Key and Question Papers are published on the official website date-wise. Candidates who have not yet checked their OMR sheets can check now.
The Telangana State Council For Higher Education (TSCHE) had earlier announced the EAMCET counselling schedule. TS EAMCET 2021 counselling will be conducted at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, in multiple rounds.
Registrations for the first round will begin on August 30 and the provisional allotment list, after different activities to be completed by students, will be published on September 15.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.