FYJC Amravati 2021: Round 1 Allotment Today, Check Here

FYJC Admission 2021 Amravati AMC Round 1 Allotment: School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is set to release on its official website amravati.11thadmission.org.in today i.e. Friday August 27, 2021 Round 1 Allotment List of Amravati AMC students and nearby areas, who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).
According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2021, Round 1 Allotment result of Amravati AMC will be released on the official website today at 10:00 am. FYJC Round 1 allocation list 2021 can be checked through student's log-in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: amravati.11thadmission.org.in.
2. Log-in using ID and Password.
3. Click on the appropriate link to download FYJC Round 1 allocation result.
FYJC Round 1 Allotment List in PDF, Cut off and vacancy list can also be accessed using the tabs shown on the FYJC Admission Website Home Page.
Students should also note that they will be sent SMS by the education department about their allocation for 11th admission. However for admission confirmation they will have to log-in to the official website.
The School Education and Sports Department, Govt of Maharashtra had released on August 23, 2021 General Merit List (Provisional) of Amravati AMC students and nearby cities, who have registered for admission to FYJC Class 11th.
The Final Merit List will be released today before the release of round 1 allotment result.
Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1 Admissions: August 27, 2021.
Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: August 27 to 30, 2021.
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website: August 30, 2021 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm
Display of Vacancy List and Cut-off for Regular Round-II : August 30, 2021 at 10:00 pm
Directorate of Education Maharashtra had started from August 17, 2021 Part 2 Form and Choice Filling by the students of Amravati AMC who have registered for admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2021-22.
The Online Registration of students willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 in Mumbai MMR along with Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad for the adcademic year 2021-22 commenced from August 12, 2021 through the official website 11thadmission.org.in.
FYJC Online admission is done for 65 colleges in Amravati AMC having intake of 15,990 seats. As of today, a total of 10,951 students have registered for 11th admission. Of them 09,706 students have been verified.
Students should also note that as many as 870 students have already been given admission and there is a vacancy of 15,120 as of today.
