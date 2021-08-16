FYJC Admission 2021: Student registration starts, Choice filling from Aug 17

Maharashtra FYJC Online Admission 2021: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State has started Online Registration of students willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2021-22 from Saturday Augusr 14 through the official website 11thadmission.org.in.
The Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2021 (Class 11 admission) in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad has been simultaneously started. The last date of registration is August 22, 2021.
Students should note that you will be allowed to register yourself and create the user ID and Password, and filling of Part 1 Form till August 22, 2021. However, Choice filling will start on August 17, 2021.
The Maharashtra education department had earlier started Mock Registration from August 1 to make students familiar with the admission process. Student who had done mock registration should note that they have to register and fill part 1 form afresh before August 22.
FYJC 2021 Online Registration of students i.e. filling of Part 1 form was earlier supposed to start from August 14. But, as per the FYJC 2021 Admission revised schedule and 11th Admission Time Table released Friday, registration and Part 1 form filling started on August 14, 2021.
Online Registration and Part 1 Form Filling start date: August 14, 2021
Last Date of registration and Part 1 Form Filling: August 22, 2021.
Display of available seats and Choice Filling start date: August 17, 2021
Display of PROVISIONAL GENERAL MERIT LIST: August 23, 2021
Display of FYJC Final Merit List: Augus 25, 2021
The education department did not explain why it started admission process early. However, it could be because of Bombay HC order which while cancelling FYJC CET also asked the government to complete 11thh admission process in 6 weeks.
FYJC or Class 11 admission in Maharashtra is done online in six regions including - Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amaravati. The school department had separate website for the six cities and regions till 2019.
