"JEE Advanced 2021": Revised Schedule and Date

JEE Advanced 2021: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Monday said JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on Sunday October 3, 2021.
JEE Advanced was earlier scheduled to be held on July 3, 2021. The engineering entrance was however deferred because of Covid-19.
“JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021”, Pradhan wrote in a message posted on Twitter.
“The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols”, he added.
The exam will be held in two shifts — 09:00 am to 12:00 pm (Paper-1) and 14:30 pm to 17:30 pm (Paper-2).
Around 2.5 lakh candidates who clear JEE Main 2021 will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021.
IIT-Kharagpur is the examination conducting body for this year’s JEE Advanced – a qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and NITs.
IIT Kharagpur had earlier launched Mock Test for the students to practice. Even as the engineering entrance exam has been postponed, students can yet use the Mock Test and practice.
The conducting body has also published in PDF detailed syllabus of Architecture Aptitude Test to be held in July 2021.
Candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2021 can also access Past Question Papers from the year 2007 till 2020 to understand and become familiar with the actual exam.
Candidates can download Information Brochure (English) and the List of documents which are required during JEE (Advanced) 2021 registration from the website. Information Brochure gives details of syllabus, exam pattern, and all that you want to know about the exam.
Registration process for overseas candidates begin after JEE Main result is declared.
