DTE MP 2021: Admission for NRI candidates start

DTE MP Admission 2021: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh has started through its official website dte.mponline.gov.in Online Registration for Non Resident Indians (NRI) who are willing to take admission in B Arch, MCA and MBA courses in colleges affiliated in Madhya Pradesh.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dte.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on “Select Course for Counselling”
3. After selecting the course, Log-in using user ID and Password
4. Click on the given link for Registration and Choice Option Filling and Locking
1. Click here to go to the official website: dte.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on “Select Course for Counselling”
3. After selecting the course, Log-in using user ID and Password
4. Click on the given link for Registration and Choice Option Filling and Locking
NRI candidates should note that choice filling is done to lock preference to your choice of colleges.
Students should also note that Choice Filling and College Locking are allowed only for the students who have registered for DTE Madhya Pradesh Polytechnic admission 2021.
Online application is to be submitted: August 25 to September 06, 2021
Documents Verification, Allotment of Institution/Branch & Admission (B.Arch./M.B.A./M.C.A. Course): 07/09/2021 (11:30 am)
Online application is to be submitted: August 25 to September 06, 2021
Documents Verification, Allotment of Institution/Branch & Admission (B.Arch./M.B.A./M.C.A. Course): 07/09/2021 (11:30 am)
“All NRI candidates have to appear in person at Office of the Chairman Counselling Committee, Tagore Hostel Campus, Shyamla Hills, Bhopal for document verification”, the admission notification said.
The Registration Fee for thr NRI candidates is Rs. 5,100/-(Non-Refundable fee including Portal Charges of Rs. 100/-).
“Payment can be made through Net banking/Debit Card/ Credit Card and Cash payment at Mponline Kiosk”, DTE MP said.
“Print out of payment receipt and detail filled by the Candidate can only be obtained after the payment of the Registration fee”, it said.
NRI candidates will be included in the allotment process just after the document verification.
“Institute/Branch will be allotted to them according to their merit as per their course.
Candidates will be called according to the merit and Institute/Branch will be allotted according to the availability and their merit.
“Allotment slip will be issued to the candidate after allotment”, DTE MP said.
As per DTE MP counselling schedule, Common Merit List for engineering Degree and Diploma admission will be released on Sunday August 29, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.