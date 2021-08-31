KCET 2021 Answer Key to be released on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2021 Answer Key: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the Provisional Answer Key of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET also called as UGCET) soon.
The release of Provisional Answer Key is followed by the KEA asking candidates to raise objections, if any, before a particular date. After this due date, the final answer key and result are prepared.
The Education Minister had earlier said that KCET 2021 result will be declared on or before September 20, 2021.
KEA had conducted Karnataka CET on August 28 and 29. As many as 201,816 had enrolled for the entrance exam conducted for admission in engineering, medical, pharmacy, agriculture and other undergraduate courses run by colleges and institutions in Karnataka.
KEA also conducts Kannada Language test which held this year on August 30, 2021.
KEA has not announced any specific date and time to release the answer keys. But, as per the past record, KEA publishes KCET Answer Key few days after the exam.
In 2020, when KCET was conducted on July 30 and 31, the answer key was released on August 4, 2020. Accordingly, students can expect KCET 2021 answer keys in the next few days.
Once released, the answer key and the link to raise objections will be available on kea.kar.nic.in.
