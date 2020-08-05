logo
KCET 2020 Provisional Answer Key released: How to raise objections

Candidates who appeared for KCET 2020 should note that in case they find any error, they can raise objections till August 08

Wednesday August 5, 2020 8:38 PM, ummid.com News Network

KCET Answer Key

Karnataka CET 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in Provisional Answer Key of the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UG CET 2020) held in July.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2019) was held on July 30 and 31, 2020 at over 129 centres in and outside the state.

Steps to download Karnataka UG CET 2020 Answer Key

  1. Click here to go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
  2. Click on "UG CET 2020 - Provisional Answer Key".
  3. Click on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology as per your choice.
  4. UG CET 2020 Answer Key in PDF will be downloaded.

Candidates who appeared for KCET 2020 should note that in case they find any error in the Provisional Answer Key, they can raise objections till August 08, 2020.

    Candidates should note that 05:30 pm on August 8 is the end time to raise objections.

    Candidates should clearly mention subject, version code and question number. "Objections should be raised only Online", KEA said.

    Candidates should also note that KCET 2020 result are based on the Final Answer Key. KEA will release the KCET Final Answer key later.

    KCET 2020 result will be declared a day or two after the Final Answer Key is published.

