KCET 2020 Provisional Answer Key released: How to raise objections

Karnataka CET 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in Provisional Answer Key of the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UG CET 2020) held in July.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2019) was held on July 30 and 31, 2020 at over 129 centres in and outside the state.
Candidates who appeared for KCET 2020 should note that in case they find any error in the Provisional Answer Key, they can raise objections till August 08, 2020.
Candidates should note that 05:30 pm on August 8 is the end time to raise objections.
Candidates should clearly mention subject, version code and question number. "Objections should be raised only Online", KEA said.
Candidates should also note that KCET 2020 result are based on the Final Answer Key. KEA will release the KCET Final Answer key later.
KCET 2020 result will be declared a day or two after the Final Answer Key is published.
