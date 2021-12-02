Maharashtra DSE 2021 CAP Round 1 Result - Direct Link

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2021: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Thursday December 02, 2021 on its official website dse21cap.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round I of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSE21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSE 2021 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates should note that seat allotment will be done based on the Final Merit List and options and choices filled by the candidates.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on November 27, 2021 Final Merit List and Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for DSE CAP Round I on its official website.
Display of DSE 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 27, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 27, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: November 28 to 30, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 21 CAP Round I: December 02, 2021
Admission confirmation and payment of fees: December 3 to 5, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year B E and B Tech CAP Round II : December 06, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 11, 2021
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (DSE 2021) starts after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021. The CET Cell later started receiving online application from November 03, 2021.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 06, 2021. Online submission for DSE Round 2 Counselling will start on December 07, 2021.
