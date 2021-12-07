KCET 2021 Round 2 Option Entry starts on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGCET 2021 Round 2 Counselling: Candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and other professional courses through Karnataka UGCET 2021 should submit their course and college preference, choice and option for Second Round Counselling using Option Entry link given on the official website kea.kar.nic.in before December 09, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "07-12 UG CET - 2021 Second Round Option Entry- 2" under the Latest Announcements area of the home page.
3. Enter CET Number and Type the Captcha text as shown in the box.
4. Click on Submit and complete the Option Entry.
Candidates should note that you will be allowed the Option Entry only if your name is appeared in the Eligible Candidates list.
Candidates should note that based on the options submitted the KEA will release on December 10, 2021 Karnataka UGCET Second Round Allotment result.
Display of Seat Matrix for Round 2 (Choice 3, Choice 4 and others): December 7 at 11:00 am
Provision to modify, delete or re-order options: December 7 to 9, 2021 till 10:00 am
Publication of round 2 allotment result: December 10, 2021 at 04:00 pm
Exercise of choices by the candidates: Decemeber 10 to 12, 2021.
Candidates allotted seats in KCET Round 2 can download admission order and confirm their seat by depositing fees between December 13 to 15, 2021.
The KEA published on November 27, 2021, First Round of Seat Allotment result. Accordingly, candidates who were allotted seats in first round of Karnataka UGCET 2021 counselling were asked to exercise their choices as per the guidelines and procedure published on the website.
The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) had published the UGCET 2021 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Candidates should refer to UGCET 2021 - Second round seat allotment Note before proceeding for choice filling.
Candidates who wish to cancel their seat can also refer detailed guidelines i.e. "Seat Cancellation Note" published on the KCET official website.
