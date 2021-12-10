KCET 2021 Second Round Allotment - Direct Link to Check

KEA Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture Round 2 Allotment Result 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish today i.e. Friday December 10, 2021 on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KCET 2021 Second Round Seat Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on Karnataka UGCET.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. On the link "KCET 2021 Second Round Seat Allotment Results".
3. Enter CET Number.
4. Click on the submit button and proceed to check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.
As per the schedule released by KEA, Karnataka UGCET (KCET 2021) Round 2 Allotment Result will be published on the official website after 04:00 pm today. KEA had released Round 1 result at 11:00 am.
Candidates should note that the KEA will release on today i.e. December 10, 2021 Karnataka UGCET Second Round Allotment result based on the options submitted by them.
The KEA had earlier asked students seeking admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and other professional courses through Karnataka UGCET 2021 to submit their course and college preference, choice and option for Second Round Counselling using Option Entry link given on the official website kea.kar.nic.in between December 07 to 09, 2021.
Display of Seat Matrix for Round 2 (Choice 3, Choice 4 and others): December 7 at 11:00 am
Provision to modify, delete or re-order options: December 7 to 9, 2021 till 10:00 am
Publication of round 2 allotment result: December 10, 2021 at 04:00 pm
Exercise of choices by the candidates: Decemeber 10 to 12, 2021
Candidates allotted seats in KCET Round 2 can download admission order and confirm their seat by depositing fees from December 13 to 15, 2021.
The KEA published on November 27, 2021, First Round of Seat Allotment result. Accordingly, candidates who were allotted seats in first round of Karnataka UGCET 2021 counselling were asked to exercise their choices as per the guidelines and procedure published on the website.
Candidates who are allotted seats in Karnataka UGCET Round 2 counselling should follow the same guidelines and procedure to exercise choices between December 10 to 12, 2021.
