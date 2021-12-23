TN Paramedical Degree 2021: Registration, Choice Filling Start Today

Tamil Nadu Paramedical (Degree) Counselling 2021: TN Medical Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, is set to start from today i.e. Thursday December 23, 2021 Registration, Payment, Choice Filling and Locking through its official website tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.net for TN Paramedical (Degree) Counselling for the year 2021-22.
TN Medical Selection Committee had on Tuesday released the detailed counselling schedule according to which the counselling process will be done rank wise.
TN Selection Committee had also released on Decemebr 21, 2021 the Rank List containing details of candidates in PDF having 1950 pages.
The state medical selection committee said, round 1 counselling for the candidates having rank GR001 to GR10511 and marks from 198.50 to 173.00 will be held from December 23 to 24, 2021.
The allotment result of 1st round will be published on December 25, 2021. Candidates will be able to download allotment order on the same day. They will require to report and confirm their admission before December 30, 2021, as per the counselling schedule.
Registration, Payment, Choice Filling and Locking for Round 2 counselling will start on December 26 and end on December 28, 2021. In round 2 counselling will be done for candidates having rank GR10512 to GR36170 and marks from 172.99 to 152.00.
The allotment result of 2nd round will be published on December 29, 2021. Candidates will be able to download allotment order on the same day. They will require to report and confirm their admission before December 31, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Click on "Courses" in the Main Menu and Select Paramedical Degree Courses.
3. Click on the appropriate link to register, choice filling, locking and payment.
Candidates should note that the Committee has also published step by step guidelines on its official website that can be referred for further assistance.
Candidates should also note that after entering the login ID/ Email ID/ A.R. No. and password, verification of A.R. number, Name, Gender, Community and Rank is compulsory.
"You have to pay the Registration Fee of Rs.250/- (Two Hundred and Fifty only)", the admission committee said.
TN Health had started application process for admission to Paramedical Degree courses 2021-2022 session in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, Government seats in Self-Financing Medical Colleges affiliated to The Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R Medical University on October 25, 2021.
The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, had opened the window to track application for the candidates who have applied for various Paramedical Courses for the academic year 2021-22.
The Paramedical courses for which Tamil Nadu Health Department is seeking admission include:
B.PHARM, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (NURSING), B.Sc. RADIOGRAPHYAND IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. RADIO THERAPY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. CARDIO-PULMONARY PERFUSION TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.OPERATION THEATRE & ANAESTHESIA TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CARDIAC TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CRITICAL CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT, B.Sc.ACCIDENT& EMERGENCY CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.RESPIRATORYTHERAPY, B. OPTOM and B.O.T.
