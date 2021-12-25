TN Paramedical Degree Allotment 2021 on Dec 27

TN Paramedical Degree Counselling 2021: Candidates participating in Tamil Nadu Paramedical Degree Counselling 2021 should note the state Medical Selection Committee will publish the Round 1 allotment result on December 27, 2021.
As per the original schedule earlier released by the TN Medical Selection Committee and state Health Department, First Round Allotment result of Paramedical Degree Counselling was scheduled to be released today i. Saturday December 25, 2021.
The state selection commission published the revised schedule Friday that said the round 1 allotment result will be released on Monday December 27, 2021.
Accordingly, candidates will be able to download allotment order on December 27 instead of December 25 as earlier scheduled.
The candidates who will be allotted seats should be required to report on or before December 31, 2021, as per the revised admission and counselling schedule.
TN Medical Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, had earlier started from December 23, 2021 Registration, Payment, Choice Filling and Locking through its official website tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.net for TN Paramedical (Degree) Counselling for the year 2021-22.
While delaying the publication of allotment result, TN Medical Selection Committee has also extended till December 26, 2021 the date of registration, choice filling and payment of fees.
Simultaneously, the counselling date for Round 2 has also been changed. The date of registration, choice filling and payment of fees was earlier fixed as Dec 26 to 28, 2021. The new date for the Second Round of Paramedical Degree Counselling is December 28 to 31, 2021.
The allotment result of 2nd Round of Paramedical Degree counselling will be released on January 03, 2021, as per the revised schedule.
TN Selection Committee had also released the Rank List containing details of candidates in PDF having 1950 pages.
TN Health had started application process for admission to Paramedical Degree courses 2021-2022 session in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, Government seats in Self-Financing Medical Colleges affiliated to The Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R Medical University on October 25, 2021.
The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, had opened the window to track application for the candidates who have applied for various Paramedical Courses for the academic year 2021-22.
The Paramedical courses for which Tamil Nadu Health Department is seeking admission include:
B.PHARM, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (NURSING), B.Sc. RADIOGRAPHYAND IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. RADIO THERAPY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. CARDIO-PULMONARY PERFUSION TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.OPERATION THEATRE & ANAESTHESIA TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CARDIAC TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CRITICAL CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT, B.Sc.ACCIDENT& EMERGENCY CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.RESPIRATORYTHERAPY, B. OPTOM and B.O.T.
