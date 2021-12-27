TN Paramedical Degree Allotment 2021 - Direct Link to Download

TN Paramedical Degree Counselling 2021: Candidates participating in Tamil Nadu Paramedical Degree Counselling 2021 can now download now Round 1 allotment result in PDF from the official website tnmedicalselection.net the direct link of which is also given below.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round can download allotment order and report to the allotted college before December 31, 2021.
As per the original schedule earlier released by the TN Medical Selection Committee and state Health Department, First Round Allotment result of Paramedical Degree Counselling was scheduled to be released on December 25, 2021. It was however delayed and published today i.e. Monday December 27, 2021.
First Round Allotment result of Paramedical Degree is a 433 page document in PDF and can be directly downloaded from the official website.
While delaying the publication of allotment result, TN Medical Selection Committee has also extended till December 26, 2021 the date of registration, choice filling and payment of fees.
TN Medical Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, had earlier started from December 23, 2021 Registration, Payment, Choice Filling and Locking through its official website tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.net for TN Paramedical (Degree) Counselling for the year 2021-22.
Simultaneously, the counselling date for Round 2 has also been changed. The date of registration, choice filling and payment of fees was earlier fixed as Dec 26 to 28, 2021. The new date for the Second Round of Paramedical Degree Counselling is December 28 to 31, 2021.
The allotment result of 2nd Round of Paramedical Degree counselling will be released on January 03, 2021, as per the revised schedule.
TN Selection Committee had also released the Rank List containing details of candidates in PDF having 1950 pages.
The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, had opened the window to track application for the candidates who have applied for various Paramedical Courses for the academic year 2021-22.
The Paramedical courses for which Tamil Nadu Health Department is seeking admission include:
B.PHARM, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (NURSING), B.Sc. RADIOGRAPHYAND IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. RADIO THERAPY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. CARDIO-PULMONARY PERFUSION TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.OPERATION THEATRE & ANAESTHESIA TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CARDIAC TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CRITICAL CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT, B.Sc.ACCIDENT& EMERGENCY CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.RESPIRATORYTHERAPY, B. OPTOM and B.O.T.
B.PHARM, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (NURSING), B.Sc. RADIOGRAPHYAND IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. RADIO THERAPY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. CARDIO-PULMONARY PERFUSION TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.OPERATION THEATRE & ANAESTHESIA TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CARDIAC TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CRITICAL CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT, B.Sc.ACCIDENT& EMERGENCY CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.RESPIRATORYTHERAPY, B. OPTOM and B.O.T.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.