Chakka Jam: Highways in several parts of India blocked

New Delhi/Mumbai: National Highways and roads in many parts of India, mainly in Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra, have been blocked as farmers started their 3-hour long nationwide Chakka Jam at 12:00 noon Saturday.
The farmers unions had earlier announced that their will be blockade of all key national and state highways and roads across India from 12:00 noon to 03:00 pm Saturday.
They said except for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand there will be chakka jam all over India.
The farmers protesting against Modi government's 3 farm laws also exempted essential services from Saturday's nationwide protest.
The 3-hour long Chakka Jam started today at 12 noon with farmers in Punjab and Haryana putting up road blockades at national and state highways at most of the places in the two sates.
Protesting farmers belonging to different outfits started assembling along the highways, mainly in front of the toll plazas in both the states, well before the blockade to come into effect.
Some protesters in Karnataka capital Bengaluru have been detained.
The farmers are protesting against the controversial farm laws since November 26 outside Delhi at Singur, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.
The Saturday's Chakka Jam call has been given to further press their demand to repeal the 3 laws. The farmers also want the Modi government to make a law on Minimum Support Price - MSP.
Meanwhile, despite the farmers unions saying that there will not be any blockade in Delhi, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed at least 9 Metro stations.
The DMRC in a series of tweets from its official handle said, "Security Update: Entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed."
"The entry and exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya station are closed," it said in another tweet.
In another tweet it said:
"Security Update: Entry and exit gates of Lal Quila (Red fort), Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat are closed. Interchange facility is available."
Delhi Police too has made adequate arrangements in view of the farmers' 'chakka jam' Saturday.
Modi government and farmers unions are at loggerheads with each other over the agri laws which the formers said are "revolutionary" and "beneficial" for the farmers whereas the latter want their repeal.
Modi government is also of the view that only a "small section" of the farmers are opposed to what it called the "reformative laws".
