UPSC Forest Service (Main) Admit Card 2020 released

UPSC IFS Mains 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Thursday released online the e-Admit Card of the candidates who appearing for the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination 2020.
The UPSC Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main exam will begin on February 28 will continue till March 07, 2021.
The UPSC IFS main examination will be held on the following Centres : Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla.
The IFS Main exam will be followed by Personal Interviews.
Candidates appearing for IFS Main should bring the e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.
"E-Admit Card must be preserved by the candidate", the UPSC notification said.
"Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring passport size photograph, one for each session, for appearing in the examination with an Undertaking", it said.
