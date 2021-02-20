logo
Bihar board orders re-exam of 10th Social Sci paper after leak

In a notification released late in the evening Friday, the board said Social Science paper will be held again on March 08, 2021

Saturday February 20, 2021

Bihar 10th Paper Leak

BSEB 10th 2021 Board Exam: Borad of Secondary Education Bihar (BSEB) has ordered re-examination of Class 10th Social Science paper after it was leaked and shared on social media Friday.

Social Science paper of Class 10 was scheduled to be held in the first shift on Friday February 19. The paper was however leaked and shared on WhatsApp before the exam.

The board did a thorough check after the incident was brought to its notice. After confirmation, the board cancelled the exam and announced the re-exam.

The board said the re-exam of Social Science paper will be held on March 8.

BSEB 10th metric exam began on February 17. The last paper as per the time table released by the Patna board will be held on March 24.

As many as 16,84,466 students are writing the class 10 exams at a total of 1,525 centres across the state.

 

