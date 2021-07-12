Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021 moved in Assembly

Guwahati: After Population Control Bill, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday moved "The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill-2021" in the state assembly to regulate what he said the "slaughter, consumption and transportation of cattle".
Sarma, who also holds the Home and Political Affairs Departments, while introducing the bill on the opening day of the budget session of the Assam assembly, said that the proposed legislation would also prevent "smuggling and illegal trade of cattle".
The controversial bill has already faced opposition from the neighboring states. Though most of the northeastern states have not reacted yet to the proposed law, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma last week had said that the state government would take up the matter with the Centre if Assam's new law affects supply of beef to the state.
About the proposed Bill, Governor Jagdish Mukhi in his customary speech in the first session of the new Assembly on May 22 had said that the state government would adopt a "zero-tolerance policy and enforce stringent punishment for offenders".
"Once the cow protection Bill is passed in the Assembly, Assam would join few other states in the country which have passed similar legislations. Cows nurture people as the animal gives them life-sustaining and nutritious milk," the Governor had said.
Violation of provisions of the new law entails imprisonment of up to eight years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh.
Cases of mob lynching and killing in the name of "smuggling and illegal trade of cattle have already been reported from various states of the country, mainly those ruled by the BJP.
It is alleged that smuggling of cows and other cattle to Bangladesh is rampant along five Indian states of West Bengal (2,216 kms), Tripura (856 kms), Meghalaya (443 kms), Mizoram (318 kms) and Assam (263 km) -- that share a 4,096-km border with the neighbouring country.
Of the 4,096-km border, 1,116 kms are of riverine frontiers and a large portion is unfenced and tough terrain making it advantageous for smugglers and illegal traders to continue unlawful trades and smuggling of various goods and animals.
On the other hand, the states that are talking of "cow protection" and want to stop what they call "illegal slaughter" are unable to maintain cow sheds and provide fodder to astray cattle.
In stark contrast to this when BJP and its governments talk about cow and cattle protection, export of meat from India is rising day by day under their own patronage.
