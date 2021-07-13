NEET 2021 Exam Pattern Changed - Key Points

NEET 2021 Question Pattern: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the exam and question pattern of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET UG 2021] to rationalize what it said the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards.
According to the Information Brochure released today on the NEET official website, total marks for the medical entrance remains 720 – as per the last.
However the examination conducting authority has divided each paper in two – Section A and Section B.
While Section A of each paper i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, will contain 35 compulsory questions carrying 04 marks each, Section B will contain 15 questions.
“Out of the 15 questions in Section B a candidate will need to answer any 10. Each question in Section B will also carry 10 marks each”, NEET Information Brochure said.
“Thus the total marks of each paper will be 180 (Section A 140 + Section B 40) and the overall marks total will be 720”, the NTA said in NEET 2021 Information Brochure.
Candidates should also note that there is negative mark (-1) for wrong answers whereas unanswered question will not have any mark.
“Correct option marked will be given (4) marks and Incorrect option marked will be minus one (-1) mark. Unanswered Questions will be given no marks”, the NTA said.
“To answer a question, the candidate has to find, for each question, the correct answer/ best option”, NTA said.
“However, after the process of the challenge of key, if more than one option is found to be correct then all or any one of the multiple correct or best options marked will be given four marks (+4)”, the NTA said.
NEET (UG) – 2021 will be held in 13 languages, including Urdu, in Pen and Paper-based mode. It should be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using Ball Point Pen.
"Candidates can opt for a Question Paper in any one of the following 13 languages", the NTA said.
Union Educaion Minister Pradhan had on Monday said NEET this year will be held on September 12, 2021.
The National Testing Agency started from today i.e. Tuesday July 13, 2021 receiving online application and registration of students through NEET official website "neet.nta.nic.in" and "ntaneet.nic.in".
The last date to apply for NEET is August 6, 2021. Candidates will be allowed to make changes and correction from August 8 to 12, 2021. List of examination cities will be published on August 20, 2021.
"NEET admit card will be released three days before the exam", the NTA said.
To understand more, candidates can access "NEET Mock Test" series available for free on NTA website.
